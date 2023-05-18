John Raymond Hoover, 62, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
John was born to Edward Raymond and Patty Jean (Tate) Hoover on March 8, 1961, in France.
He was united in marriage for 14 years to Kimberley (Davis).
John is survived by his parents; sister Carolyn of Iola; children, Teresa (Tristan) Burgess of Moore, Okla., Michele (Phillip) Hasse of Mustang, Okla., Michael (Jacqulyn) Hoover of Guthrie, Okla., and Eric (Julie) Hoover of Moore, Okla.; grandchildren, Olivia and Stephen Burgess, Emily and Piper Hasse, Tucker and Virginia Hoover, James, Kimberly and Lainey Hoover; and many other friends and family.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the John Hoover Memorial Fund to offset unexpected funeral expenses, made payable to Eric Hoover, and can be left in the care of the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
