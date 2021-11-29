 | Mon, Nov 29, 2021
John Johnson

March 8, 1949 — Nov. 23, 2021

November 29, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Iolan John Carl Johnson, 72, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.

John was born March 8, 1949, in Onawa, Iowa, to Willard Johnson, Sr. and Esther (Jones) Johnson. 

John is survived by his wife, Lynnette; daughter, Stephanie Madden, Marshall, Minn.; stepchildren, Tim Kropf (Jenny), Dennison, Iowa, Ginger Meyers, Des Moines, Iowa, Stephanie Coleman (Donny), Onawa, Iowa, and Steven Simpson, Onawa, Iowa. 

Cremation will take place and no services are planned. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com. 

