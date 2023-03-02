 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
John Olson

April 1, 1950 — Feb. 25, 2023

Obituaries

March 2, 2023 - 5:50 PM

John Edward Olson, 72, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at his home in Humboldt. 

John was born April 1, 1950, to Lawrence and A. Elnora (Mintz) Olson, second eldest of six children. 

He served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy.

John is survived by his wife of 32 years, Frances, of the home; his children Tom (Shari) Faulkner of St. Joe, Mo., Tim Faulkner of Florida, Jason (Kathy) Hawley of Iola, Michael (Kim) Hawley of Fort Scott, Joseph (Amanda) Hawley of McKinney, Texas, and Monica Long of Humbold; 13 grandchildren, two  great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Feuerborn Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. 

Memorial contributions may be made to Care to Share and can be left with the funeral home

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

