John Peine

John Patrick Peine, age 96, of Garnett, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Anderson County Residential Living Center in Garnett.
He was born Oct. 8, 1927, in the Judy area in Anderson County, the son of Walter and Letha (Scully) Peine. He attended Garnett schools and attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
He served in the United States Army Air Force, 1945-1948 and United States Air Force, 1948-1951. In August 1951, he went to work for Trans World Airlines, retiring in November 1992.
John was united in marriage to Mildred Chmidling on Nov. 20, 1952, at St. Vincent’s Church in Kansas City, Missouri. In 1993, they moved to Garnett.
He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church and Friends of the Library.
John was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; two brothers, three sisters and one infant granddaughter.
John is survived by his three sons, Martin Peine and wife Brenda of Oakland, Arkansas; Bernard Peine and wife Kim of Underhill, Vermont; Michael Peine and wife Karen of Tonganoxie; two daughters, Marita O’Reilly and husband Bill of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and Donna Buhlig and husband Randy of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, two brothers-in-law; and three sisters-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Garnett. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery, Garnett. The Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 7:30 on Tuesday evening at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, Garnett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Angels Building Fund or Friends of the Library, and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at feuerbornfuneral.com
