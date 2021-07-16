 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
John Reed

1938 - 2021

Obituaries

July 16, 2021 - 11:43 AM

John A. Reed Sr., 82, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Humboldt.

John was born Oct. 15, 1938, to Jack and Dorothy (Ralston) Reed in Yates Center. He married Petsy (Yocham) Reed on Sept. 12, 1959, in Iola.

A graveside service to honor John’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Yates Center Graceland Cemetery in north Yates Center.

Memorials in honor of John are suggested to Arrowood Lane Assisted Living and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola, or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.

