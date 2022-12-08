John Reiter

John Scott Reiter, age 63, of LaHarpe, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born Jan. 28, 1959, in Garnett, to John Robert Reiter and Imogene (Patrick) Reiter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Reiter; sister, Patricia Bain.
Survivors include daughters, Cassandra Brown, Iola, Lillian Kuron, Garnett; two grandchildren; sisters, Roberta Mang, Frances Reiter, Donna Kortals, and Pearl Lampe.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to John Scott Reiter Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses. Memorials may be sent to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
