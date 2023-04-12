Johnna Leigh (Gilman) Slocum, 46, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Burlington.
She was born on April 7, 1976, in Pueblo, Colo.
Johnna was preceded in death by her mother Patricia Gilman, maternal grandmother Mary Smith and paternal grandmother Dorathy Gibson.
Johnna is survived by her father, Jay Gilman of Shelbyville, Mich.; her estranged husband Pat Slocum; her daughter Adrina; son Trayce; brother Bill Gilman (Antoinette) of Pueblo; twin sister Tamora Gilman of Otsego, Michigan; grandson Drake Antohny; and nephews Race Gilman and Kyle Greensweight, both of Pueblo.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnna Slocum Memorial Fund and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement