Joyce Martin

Joyce Irene Martin, age 81, a former resident of Bronson, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Credo Assisted Living, Fort Scott. She was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Moran, the daughter of Haskell Howell and Mildred Horner Howell. She married Charles Joseph Martin on Feb. 14, 1960, at Community Baptist Church in Iola. He preceded her in death on Oct. 22, 2003. She and her husband and five children, Charles Jr., Samuel, James, Rachel and Nathanael served one term as missionaries in the Samoan Islands of the South Pacific. Joyce was a member of the Iola Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Charles Jr. and wife Michelle, Vista, California, Samuel and wife Barbara, Festus, Missouri, James and wife Lori, Summerdale, Alabama, and Nathanael and wife Dedra, Newton, Kansas; a daughter, Rachel O’Dell and husband Mark, Independence, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Benjamin, Lynelle, Michael, Steffenie, Logan, Liam and Caitlyn Martin, and Tyler, Sarah and Justin O’Dell; 21 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Ella Britt, Iola, Hazel Bahner, Topeka, and Wayne Howell, Topeka. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Mitchell; a brother, Allen Howell; and her parents.
Samuel Martin will conduct funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Fairview Chapel in Mildred. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 at the Fairview Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to World Missions Bearing Precious Seed and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main St., Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Words of remembrance may be submitted online at cheneywitt.com.
