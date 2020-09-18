Menu Search Log in

Judith McArdle

2020

Obituaries

September 18, 2020 - 12:06 PM

Judith Mae “Judy” McArdle, Centerville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Anderson County Hospital after a three-year battle with cancer.  

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mound City First Baptist Church.  Burial will take place at the Sunny Slope Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Church. 

Contributions are suggested to Linn County Care to Share, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS  66056.  Online condolences for the family can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.   

