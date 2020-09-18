Judith McArdle

Judith Mae “Judy” McArdle, Centerville, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Anderson County Hospital after a three-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, at Mound City First Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the Sunny Slope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Church.
Contributions are suggested to Linn County Care to Share, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Online condolences for the family can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.