Judy Baker

Judy Eileen (Flynn) Baker, age 81, of Iola, passed away Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Heritage Health Care in Chanute. Judy was born on March 15, 1942, to Bert Bryan Flynn and Eva Belle (Brown) Flynn in Bronson. The family moved shortly after to Moran, where Judy spent her childhood.
Judy and Charles Robert Baker were married on Oct. 13, 1959, in Iola.
Judy wore many hats over the years to help support her family. In addition to being an excellent cook and stay-at-home mom, she also worked at various times as a beautician, salesperson at JC Penney, and operator at Herff Jones. Upon retirement, she spent her time searching for treasures for her flea market booth.
She took grandparenting to a whole new level. The grandkids were always thrilled to come visit their MauMau and Poppy, and Judy and Charles were always thrilled to entertain them.
Judy had many great friends from the Iola area, and loved spending time with them and her sisters, whether it be playing cards, antiquing, searching for treasures at garage sales, or occasionally traveling together. She was always outgoing and up for an adventure.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Boward, Dale, and Bert Flynn; and three sisters, Ellen Paschal, Laura Mae Baker, and Doris Belle Flynn (infant).
Judy is survived by one son, Vance and wife, Rhonda, St. George, Kan.; one daughter, Crystal Misenhelter and husband, Randall, Iola; five grandchildren, Kristin, Philip, Terri, Regan, Bryce; and seven great-grandchildren, Brie, Chaz, Alice, Lizzy, Macie, Emily and Matthew.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private inurnment in Highland Cemetery, Iola, will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to LaHarpe VFW, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
