Judy Thyer

Judith Ann Thyer, age 84, formerly of Iola, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at her home in Spring Hill.
She was born June 20, 1940, near Kincaid, to Lester Wayne Holman and Matilda Alice (Thompson) Holman.
She married Robert Joe Thyer on July 4, 1963, in Welda. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Dan Thyer of Ennis, Mont., Joe Thyer of Mound City, and Jeff Thyer of Pittsburg; and daughter, Rebecca Fawcett of Spring Hill.
A funeral was held Monday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, followed by burial at Sunny Slope Cemetery in Blue Mound.
