Julia Mills

Julia Elizabeth Mills, age 42, ascended to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, after a valiant and graceful battle with breast cancer.
Julia was born Aug. 10, 1978, to Melvin and Jonet (Atherton) Bland in Iola. She attended school in Moran, and graduated with the class of 1997. After receiving her Bachelors Degree from Pittsburg State University, she then continued her education at UMSL to receive her Doctorate Degree of Optometry. She worked as an optometrist at Mills Optometry for 10 years. During those 10 years, she connected with and loved each patient that she cared for.
Julia married her high school sweetheart, Jere Mills, on July 3, 1999, in Moran. Their union was blessed with two children, Jerah and Joshua. Julia was a loving wife and mother. She loved spending time and making memories with her family from mudpies to crafts to no-bake cookies and tea parties. Her circles of influence were God first, then family and friends. During her long journey, she chose joy every day. No matter what obstacles she faced, she praised and trusted in God. She loved the outdoors, hiking, cooking and hatching butterflies with her children. Her servant heart allowed her to bring joy and hope to everyone she knew. Julia always wanted what was best for everyone. She travelled on multiple mission trips where she also provided vision care. Julia’s chosen mission in life was not only to provide physical vision but spiritual vision and positive, joyful emotional vision to everyone she met. No one left her presence without a compliment, a hug and a smile, or an encouraging word.
Julia is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Wayne Atherton and Lois Atherton; and paternal grandparents, Philip Bland, Betty Bland Jackson and Joe Jackson.
Julia is survived by her husband of the home, Jere Mills; children, Jerah and Joshua Mills; parents, Melvin and Jonet Bland; siblings, Jennie Louk and husband, Dale, and JoAnna Curl and husband, Johnnie; grandmother, Debbie Atherton; and numerous family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Julia will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6, at Life Mission Church in Olathe. Burial will follow at the Moran Cemetery in Moran, at 3 p.m. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service on Thursday, August 5, the night prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Julia are suggested to the Julia Mills Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.
