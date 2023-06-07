June Terrill

June Elizabeth Terrill, 78, of Moran, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
She was born June 4, 1944, in Fort Scott, the daughter of Fred Wilson and Alice Elizabeth (Mollhagen) Sager. She graduated from Marmaton Valley High School in Moran in 1962 and attended secretarial school in Topeka.
June was a homemaker and ran Barsch Corporation with her husband Kenneth.
Ms. Terrill was a member of Moran Christian Church and many other social groups in the area.
June married Kenneth Barsch on May 1, 1964 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2009. She then married Glen Terrill on June 11, 2011 in Moran. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2022. Survivors include daughters, Angel Blum of Shawnee and Robin Grindol (Todd) of Topeka; grandchildren Jordan (Reagan), Tyler, Teddy, Tess, Jake, Alex, Kylie, Mandy, Whitney, Sonya, Andy-K, Zachary, Skylar and Kenny. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; children Kenneth G. Barsch and Maretta Barsch; and her siblings Maxine, Marvin, Don, Imogene, and MaryAnn.
June enjoyed birdwatching, playing cards, volunteering, gardening, and being on the family farm.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Emmanuel Cemetery in Berryton. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel at 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
Messages may be left at www.DoveTopeka.com
