Justin Appleton

April 30, 1974 - Oct. 21, 2021

Justin Lee Appleton, 47, Iola, died at his residence Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

He was born April 30, 1974, in Riverside, N.C., to Warren C. Appleton and Cathleen King. 

Justin and Dawn Hine were married Nov. 9, 1998, in Atlantic City, N.J.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughter, Carolyn Appleton, Iola; father, Warren C. Appleton, Northfield, N.J; and mother, Cathleen King, York, Pa.

No services are planned at this time. 

Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. 

