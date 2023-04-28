Karen Winner

Karen Anne Winner, 66, Iola, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her home.
Karen was born Oct. 2, 1956, in Iola, to Clarence Hydorn and Alice Marie (Skinner) Hydorn.
Karen and William Winner were married Dec. 19, 1981, in Iola. William preceded her in death on March 25, 2023.
Karen is survived by her sons, Shawn (Madina) Fultz, Alex (Linda) Winner, Justin (Roanna) Fultz, Josh Winner, Corey Winner; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Wright.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
