Kathleen Ward

Kathleen Jon Ward, age 81, of Moran, Kansas, passed away March 15, 2024, at Homestead of Girard Assisted Living, Girard. Kathleen was born Feb. 11, 1943, in Falls City, Neb., to John Eitel and Rose (Kaiser) Eitel.
She married Gerald Ward on June 9, 1971, in Gas, Kansas. He preceded her in death.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
A service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in Moran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Marmaton Valley School or Altoona Midway School, and may be left with the funeral home.
