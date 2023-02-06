Kathryn Kucera

Kathryn Lou Kucera, 76, died Jan. 17, 2023, in Olathe. She was was born in Humboldt in 1946 to parents Thad and Lena Clements.
She is survived by her children, Keir Kucera and wife Debby, Brenda Watts and husband Brad and Adam Kucera; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and other friends and family.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Lunch will be served following a graveside memorial.
Condolences may be shared at www.McGilley-Frye.com.