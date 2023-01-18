Keith Evans

Keith F Evans Jr., 99, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Greystone Residential Home in Iola.
Keith was born on Oct. 16, 1923, in Iola, the son of Keith F. Evans Sr. and Frances Emma (Lugenbeel) Evans.
Keith married Neva Lois McGhee in August 1943.
Keith married Ina Mae Ashby in October 1951 in Eureka Springs, Ark. They later divorced. Keith married Elaine Burns in Miami, Oklahoma in March 1986. Elaine died July 30, 2013.
Keith served in the U.S. Navy from December 1942 to January 1946 on the Aircraft Carrier USSFDR.
He is survived by a daughter, Martha McCoy; son, Richard Evans, and several other relatives.
Keith was preceded in death by his first wife Lois Lieb, second wife Ina Wilson; third wife, Elaine Burns Evans, and son Steve Lieb.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Hepler Cemetery, with Military Graveside Honors and Masonic Rites. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
