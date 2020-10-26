Keith Locke, age 91, of Iola, left the bonds of Earth to pursue his passion: flying. Keith passed away in the early morning hours on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Windsor Place, Iola.
Born July 29, 1929, in Prescott, Robert Keith Locke was the son of Claude G. Locke and Anita (Dunnington) Locke. Keith married Beverly Wolfe on March 15, 1953, in Fort Scott. They were blessed with two children, Beverly Sue and Chris Alan. Being a man of many talents, he worked for the City of Iola as a fireman, policeman and park superintendent.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Locke and Anita Locke, as well as his son Chris Alan.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Sue, of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Susan Locke; two grandchildren, Sean Locke (Karisa) of Nashville and Miranda Marlow; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Marlow, Hailey Hammer and Jed Locke; one great-great-grandchild, Jayce Semey; and one brother, Jack Locke of Prescott.
Graveside services for Keith will take place at 2 p.m on Thursday at Prescott Cemetery, Prescott. Memorials in honor of Keith are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.