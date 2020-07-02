Ken Farnsworth

Kenneth Jackson Farnsworth, age 90, of Toronto, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Wichita.
A memorial service for Ken will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola. The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorials in honor of Kenneth are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
His complete obituary may be found at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.