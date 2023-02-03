Ken Morris

Kenneth M. Morris, age 58, of Humboldt, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kan. Ken was born Oct. 21, 1964, in Iola. His parents are Gerald (Gary) Yokum and Karen (Pollman) Yokum.
Ken graduated in 1983 from Humboldt High School. Ken worked for Gates Rubber Company in Iola for nearly 35 years.
Ken and Marianne McClure were married June 3, 2006, in Humboldt.
Ken had a passion for the outdoors, enjoyed working with his hands, and he had a love for hunting, fishing, and cherishing wildlife. He liked helping people and lifting the spirits of those around him. He was a devout Christian, attending Restoration Fellowship in Humboldt, where he liked to help with children’s church. He was known to teach practical skills that would help the students with life.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother.
Ken is survived by his wife, Marianne, of the home; children, David (Jolene) Simpkins, Ken (Tracy) Morris, Timothy Simpkins, Gary (Nicole) Morris and Stephanie (John) Swaggerty; grandchildren, Damien, Kaleb, Matthew, EmmaRae, Bo, Cory, Sean and Seth; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Lori (Randy) Murphy, Robert (Jeri) Morris, Onetta Phillips, Neal Yokum, Jason Yokum, Mandy (Josh) Powell; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
