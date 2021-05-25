Kenneth Muninger

Kenneth Arden “Butch” Muninger, born to Dorothy and Kenny Muninger Sr. on Sept. 29, 1942, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his wife Grace Marie Muninger.
Surviving are: step-sons, Chad Smith and Lance Smith of Olathe; daughters, Julia Kilcullen of St. Louis, Mo., Suzanne Simpson of Leavenworth and son Mark Muninger of Killen, Ala. This includes a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kenneth is also survived by two sisters and two brothers: Ed Muninger, of Independence, and Rebecca Morgan, Monte Muninger and Sara Tullis from Parsons. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Services will take place at 9 a.m. on June 5, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church in Parsons.Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.