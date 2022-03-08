Kenny Scheibmeir, 62, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his home in Yates Center.
Kenny was born June 12, 1959, to Lloyd F. and Pearl M. (Henry) Scheibmeir in Iola.
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Scheibmeir.
Kenny is survived by his children, Nick Scheibmeir, Jess Scheibmeir, and Callie Scheibmeir; three grandchildren and four siblings.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery in Piqua. Memorials in honor of Kenny are suggested to Friends For Life and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service or mailed to 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
