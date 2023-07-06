Kerry Troxel passed away Monday, July 3, 2023, at his home in Adams, Wisc. at the age of 70. He was the second child born to Floyd (Pete) Troxel and Frances (Hougland) Troxel in Wichita on Sept. 12, 1952.
Kerry grew up with his family in the La Harpe and Iola area. He graduated from Marmaton Valley High School in Moran with the class of 1970. Shortly afterwards, he married Donna (Wolf) Troxel in Gas on June 26, 1970.
Together they had two sons, Chris Troxel, Buffalo, N.Y., and Bill Troxel, Adams, Wisc.; and one daughter, Melissa Albright, Coloma, Wisc.
Preceding him in death are his parents and two brothers, Kelly Troxel and Michael (Pete) Troxel.
Survivors include a sister, Cindy (Troxel) Beckmon, Carlyle; a brother, Jim Troxel, Erie; Donna, his beloved wife of 54 years; children Chris (Audrey) Troxel, William (Bill) Troxel and Melissa (Frank) Albright; six granddaughters, Jordan, Kessia, Shondra, Reagan, Kyleigh and Ashlyn; a grandson, Frankie Albright, and three great-grandsons.
Kerry moved his family to Newton in 1985 and started working at PLUS WOOD in a warehouse position. After many years, he moved up to assistant manager until his health declined. In 2016, Kerry and Donna moved to Adams, Wisc. to be near their children.
