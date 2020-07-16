Kevin Loving

Kevin T. Loving, age 53, of Colony, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born on July 6, 1967, in Paola, to Henry Earl Loving and Aleata Diane Dillard Loving.
He married Stephanie Whiles of Lane, on April 12, 1990.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Henry D. Loving; and mother, Aleata Diane Dillard Loving.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie, of the home; children, Susan Ramirez of Iola, Italy Loving, Kincaid, and Ky Loving, of the home; father, Henry Loving and wife, Lizzie.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, 207 E. Wea St., Paola (face masks will be required for attendance at the church). Burial will follow in the Paola Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S. Oak, Garnett.