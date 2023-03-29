M. LaFern McDonald, 87, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
LaFern was the only child born to Amos and Dorotha (Baker) Barnes on Jan. 31, 1936, in Iola. She was very proud that she was the fourth LaFern in an unbroken line of seven “LaFerns.”
She attended McKinley Elementary, Iola Junior and Senior High Schools, Westmar College in LaMars, Iowa, and St. Anthony’s School of Nursing in Denver.
LaFern was united in marriage to Dennis McDonald on June 12, 1955, in Iola. This union was blessed with five children. Dennis and LaFern dedicated 20 years to military life traveling to places such as Kansas, Virginia, Florida, Guam, California and Colorado before returning to Iola in 1973.
She was employed at Kress’s, the telephone office, Singer’s IGA, Guam country store, St. Anthony’s Hospital, Allen County Hospital and Mac’s Trophies. She played the piano for Calvary Methodist and Salem United Methodist Churches and was a wonderful prayer warrior. She was a member of the music club and sang in the Iola Christmas Vespers for many years. LaFern was a member of Sorosis Club and the Lioness Club, and enjoyed bowling in a league with her husband and family. LaFern was part of a Round Robin club that included former classmates that shared letters together.
LaFern was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter Carrie Dawn; son Michael Ray; daughter-in-law Debbie McDonald; and brother-in-law Martin Wright.
She is survived by her children, Deniece (Rodney) Edson, of Iola, Dr. J. David (Penny) McDonald, of Wichita, and Kelly McDonald, of Chanute; grandchildren, Nicole (Bill) King, Dennis (Emma) Edson, Aaron McDonald, Whitney McDonald and Taylor McDonald; great-grandchildren, Brenton and Danielle King, Ava Edson, Reed Wissman, Allie Bonhan, and Karma Moody; as well as many other family members and friends.
Family will greet friends 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service chapel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Church, or Allen County Historical Society and can be left in the care of the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement