Larry E. Kress

July 22, 1948 — Jan. 18, 2023

January 20, 2023

Larry Eugene Kress, 74, LaHarpe, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Medicalodges of Fort Scott.

Larry was born July 22, 1948, in Yates Center, to Lawrence H. Kress and Rose (Sicka) Kress. 

Larry served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, earning numerous awards, including a bronze star.

He and Cindy Jeffery were married Oct. 5, 1991, in Iola. 

She survives, as do a son, Larry John Kress; daughter, Angie Kerr; four grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. 

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, which may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

