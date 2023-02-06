 | Mon, Feb 06, 2023
Larry Gruber

July 9, 1942 — Feb. 3, 2023

Obituaries

February 6, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Larry Wayne Gruber, 80, Iola, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Medicalodges in Fort Scott. Larry was born July 9, 1942, in Chester, South Dakota, to Fred E. Gruber and Betty (Stamm) Gruber. 

He married Wonda Jarnagin on May 11, 1964.

She survives, as do sons, Larry (Pamela) Gruber, II, Leavenworth,  and Terry Gruber, Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a sister, Gloria Heath. 

A visitation will be a 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, followed by a funeral service at 2 o’clock. Burial with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to disabled veterans or Patriot Guard, and may be left with  the funeral home. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

