Larry Isaacson

Larry James Isaacson, age 77, of Iola, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Greystone Residential Care, Iola. Larry was born on June 26, 1943, in Kackley, to Henry Isaacson, Sr. and Bessie (Rank) Isaacson.
A memorial service to honor Larry’s life will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 in the Ada Lutheran Cemetery, Kackley.
Memorials are suggested Kappa Alpha Cancer Fund, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.