Larry Lillard, 74, of Moran, passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shelley Lillard. He is survived by his wife, Natha; his stepchildren Mashawna Thompson (Mynatt) of Edwardsville and Mica Mynatt of Moran; his sister, Diana Gurley; his niece, Marley and nephew, Arlen; his son, Dimitri Lamping; and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Larry Wayne Lillard was born on Nov. 20, 1947 in Booneville, Ark., to Harold W. Lillard and Bettye Dean (Dacus). He graduated from Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, Germany. After graduating high school, Larry attended and graduated from Ozark Christian College in Arkansas. He enlisted in the Army after graduating from college and entered active duty stationed at the U.S. Army base in Augsburg, Germany. Larry was transferred to Fort Riley, where he finished his Army service. After an honorable discharge, he began teaching music and band in Grinnell. Larry moved to Moran, where he met his wife, Natha. He taught music and band in both the Marmaton Valley and Iola school districts, retiring with a distinguished career.
Larry and Natha (Phipps) were married in 2000 at Moran United Methodist Church. They were foster parents to over 200 young men throughout their marriage. In addition to foster parenting, Larry remained active in retirement as a member of the Moran American Legion and the Moran Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed hunting and listening to jazz music. Larry and Natha enjoyed golfing, gardening, traveling, and visiting with his friends, former students, and their children and grandchildren.
Donations can be made in Larry’s name to the Moran Masonic Lodge or the American Legion Post in Moran.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Feuerborn Funeral Home in Iola. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Scott National Cemetery in Fort Scott.
