Larry Manes

Larry Dennis Manes passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Moran Manor, after a short battle with cancer.
Larry was born July 18, 1944, in Springfield, Mo.
During his youth, his family relocated to the Kansas City area. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1962. Immediately following high school, he attended Pittsburg State University, but after one year decided to enlist in the United States Navy. he ws station in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he studied nuclear energy. During this time, Larry was involved in the development of the USS Enterprise, an aircraft carrier powered by nuclear energy. Upon being honorably discharged, he found himself working a variety of jobs, but finally began his studies at Johnson County Community College, earning his associates degree. He then transferred to PIttsburg State University in 1975, graduating with a masters degree in economics.
In January 1976, Manes began his teaching career at Allen County Community Junior College, where he taught until retiring in 2000. During his time at Allen, he taught a wide range of classes, from economics to robotics to creative writing. He married Nelda Cuppy on Aug. 18, 1995, in Girard.
Larry’s adventurous spirit was evident by his style of living, with his signature satin shirts, working as a dump truck driver hauling waste, doing auto salvage, racing stock cars at Riverside Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., and mining silver during the summer in Colorado. He even played a part in an Iola Community Theatre production.
Larry’s stalwart loyalty to Allen Community College was evident by his faithful attendance at all college events, whether music, theater or sports. He was especially devoted to the Red Devil women’s basketball program. Larry was one of its biggest fans! He could be found sitting on the bench taking and keeping stats, driving the team buss, running the clock or handling whatever else was needed.
Larry believed in sharing his time, talents and treasures within the community. He served on the Allen Community College Board of Trustees, Allen County Historical Society Board, Thrive Economic Development Committee and Moran Ruritans. He spent summers driving a school bus, taking Moran youth to the Iola Municipal Swimming Pool for lessons, was involved with the Moran food distribution effort and committed to keeping the Marmaton Market going. He was also actively involved in the EKAE Ethanol Refinery in Garnett.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Jo Cuppy.
Larry is survived by his wife, Nelda, of the home; stepson, Larry Cuppy; son-in-law, Walter Palmisano; grandchildren Devon Cuppy, Cassandra Cuppy, Seth Cuppy; and one great-grandchild, Samuel Epstein-Cuppy.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Larry Manes and Nelda Cuppy Athletic Scholarship at Allen Community College and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
