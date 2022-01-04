 | Tue, Jan 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Larry Neville

July 19, 1952-Dec. 30, 2021

Obituaries

January 4, 2022 - 8:14 AM

Larry Merle Neville, 69, died in Nixa, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.    

Larry Neville

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Marty DeWitt of First Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown at 1 p.m. Saturday. The family invites all to fellowship at a casual reception immediately following the service. Larry will be laid to rest at Turkey Creek Cemetery north of Uniontown at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the care of Linda Neville for incurred medical expenses. 

A livestream of the service, condolences, and on-line contributions to the family can be accessed at www.midwestfuneralservices.com.  

Larry was born on July 19, 1952 in Girard, the son of Merle Eugene and Jessie Mae (Ausemus) Neville.  

Larry is survived by his wife Linda, mother Jessie Mae and his four children, Darcy and husband Doug Sinn, Chelle and husband CJ Lear, Levi and wife Joey, and  Jeremy and wife Megan; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Neville.

Advertisement

Related
January 3, 2022
March 28, 2017
June 28, 2016
April 20, 2015
Most Popular