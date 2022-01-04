Larry Neville

Larry Merle Neville, 69, died in Nixa, Mo., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Marty DeWitt of First Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown at 1 p.m. Saturday. The family invites all to fellowship at a casual reception immediately following the service. Larry will be laid to rest at Turkey Creek Cemetery north of Uniontown at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the care of Linda Neville for incurred medical expenses.
A livestream of the service, condolences, and on-line contributions to the family can be accessed at www.midwestfuneralservices.com.
Larry was born on July 19, 1952 in Girard, the son of Merle Eugene and Jessie Mae (Ausemus) Neville.
Larry is survived by his wife Linda, mother Jessie Mae and his four children, Darcy and husband Doug Sinn, Chelle and husband CJ Lear, Levi and wife Joey, and Jeremy and wife Megan; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Neville.
