Henry Lawrence (Uncle Larry) Ward, age 72, of Colony, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his residence. Larry was born April 11, 1949, in Colony, to Lloyd Ward and Alice (Clymer) Ward.
Larry graduated in 1967 from Colony High School in Colony. Larry married Cheryl Lankton and they later divorced. Larry and Dixie Greenawalt were married on Aug. 10, 1993, in Garnett.
Larry worked for the Anderson County Road and Bridge Department for six years and then worked for the Allen County Road and Bridge Department. He also worked part-time for the City of Colony.
Larry enjoyed taking his dogs for rides on his golf cart, camping and fishing. He liked to sit in the backyard with a fire going in his fire pit. Larry would visit with anyone who stopped by to see him. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan. Larry enjoyed watching his grandkids at their sporting events and Darius in music programs. He enjoyed garage sales, auctions and trying new places to eat.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim Ward, Bob Ward; sister, Danny Bergin; mother-in-law, Beth Y. Erbe; and brother-in-law, Jerry Howland.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dixie, of the home; daughters, Diane (Mike) Rogers, Iola, Ronica (Robert) Ellis, Wichita, Effie (Tommy) Tymony, Kansas City, Mo.; son, David (Heather) Howland, Independence; grandchildren, Drew, Darius, Jacob, Renee, Katie, Morgan, Taylor, Madison; brother, Charles (Beverly) Ward; brother-in-law, Don (Luisa) Howland; sisters-in-law, Jane Ward, Susan Ward, Beth Nichols; and numerous great-grandchildren, cousins and other relatives.
Cremation has taken place and services will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Colony First Responders, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
