Larry Williams

Lawrence “Larry” Erwin Williams of Emporia passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was 78.
Larry was born March 25, 1944, the son of Lawrence and Marjorie (Cook) Deever in Lawrence, Kan. He married Natha Gae Brown, his wife of 55 years, on June 10, 1967 in Iola. She survives.
Other surviving family members include: daughter, Sheri Heath (Mark) of Bonner Springs; son, Jason (Alissa) Williams of Emporia; and his beloved granddaughters, Rylie Williams, Lauren Williams, and Margaret “Maggie” Heath.
He is preceded in death by parents Marjorie and Charles Williams and Lawrence Deever.
His childhood was spent in Iola, where he attended primary and secondary schools and met his future wife while working a paper route with her brother, Nyle. He graduated from Allen County Junior College, completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Kansas, and his master’s degree at Emporia State University.
In 1967, Larry began his career as a math teacher at Lowther Junior High School, continuing at Emporia High School and after his “retirement” in 2004, teaching at Emporia State University. Throughout his teaching career, he was a member of ENEA, including serving as its president. He also coached Emporia High football and tennis teams and was the school district liaison for the EHS soccer team when it began.
He was a key volunteer of TRYSA in its earliest years, providing computer support and logistics. He served in the United States Navy, VF-882, from 1962 to 1965. Other memberships include the American Legion, Lifetime KU Alumni Association, Emporia First United Methodist Church, the Valley of Southeast KS Scottish Rite and Iola Masonic Lodge No. 38.
He always had a crossword puzzle in progress and showed his affection for others by clipping and giving articles to them any time he came across something he thought they’d be interested in or enjoy. A home away from home in Warsaw, Mo., was a family legacy and something he enjoyed whether alone or with family or friends. He loved to be out on the water. Traveling was an interest and the couple was able to visit the UK, France, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, Turkey, the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. Truman Lake was still his favorite.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, at First United Methodist Church, Emporia. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. The family requests no flowers with memorial contributions to Allen Community College or Food for Students (USD 253 student food pantry) in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com
Advertisement
Advertisement