LaVeda Benton

LaVeda Mae Benton, 78, of Olpe, passed away Sunday evening, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Emporia, the daughter of James O. and Ruth I. (McNett) Mackey. LaVeda attended Madison High School.
LaVeda was joined in marriage to Charles M. Benton on March 2, 1958, in Madison. They made their home in Eureka for a year before moving to Madison. LaVeda and Charles settled down on a farm south of Olpe in 1969. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before Charles preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2000.
After moving to Olpe, LaVeda worked at the Olpe Food Bank before taking a position at I.B.P. in Emporia. She remained there until her retirement in 1989.
LaVeda was a proud homemaker and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She attended Ebenezer Methodist Church, Olpe.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Diana (Bill) Ballinger of Madison, Juanita (Gary) Brown of Olpe and Julie Smith of Moran; a son, Charles M. Benton Jr. (Jennifer) of Olpe; a sister, Naomi Finney of Olpe; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and dear friends. LaVeda was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela Jean Benton in 1963; brothers, Bob Mackey, Larry J. Mackey and Jerry O. Mackey.
Graveside services will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Blakely Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Methodist Church or Eagle Creek Saddle Club and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be made at vanarsdalefs.com.