Lavonda Maloney

Lavonda Lyn Maloney, age 79, of Iola, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Olathe Hospice House.
Lavonda was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Ava, Mo., to Earl Williams and Blanche (Landsdown) Williams.
Lavonda graduated in 1962 from Ava High School, Ava, Mo. She attended college for two years at Southern Missouri State University, Springfield, Mo.
Lavonda and Joseph Maloney were married July 15, 1966, in Camdenton, Mo.
Lavonda owned and operated a greenhouse for 28 years, selling plants to area customers.
Lavonda had a huge Santa collection and she loved having big flower beds and gardens. She had thousands of pictures, most of them were displayed throughout her house. Lavonda and Joseph loved to travel and she loved hosting large family gatherings. Lavonda and her husband cared for many foster kids, as she adored having kids around her. After she closed the greenhouse and no longer cared for foster kids, she became a school lunch lady.
Lavonda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph; infant son, Darren; infant grandson, Mason Maloney; and son-in-law, Chris Moore.
Lavonda is survived by her daughters, Tina Maloney-Moore, Gulf Breeze, Florida, Shirley Mitchell, Palm Bay, Florida; Patricia Tilton, Lynn Haven, Florida, Ann (Brad) Lea, Iola; son, Joseph (Kerri) Maloney Jr., Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren, Renee (Robert) Sanders, Hanna Mefford, Heidi (Mark) Osborne, Thomas Mitchell, Brian Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell, Jimmy Tilton, Ivy Tilton, Chelsea Lea, Matthew Lea, Morgan Lea, Jacob Lea, Joseph Maloney III, Darren Maloney, Kaitlyn Maloney, Ashley Maloney; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Mefford, Luna Mitchell, Sebastian Mitchell, Sterling Sanders; sister, Lena (Larry) Dukes, Hinesville, Georgia; brothers, Robert Hitchcock, Ava, Missouri, Gene Hitchcock, Ava, Missouri, Ricky Hitchcock, Ava, Missouri; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, with a memorial service following the visitation at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
