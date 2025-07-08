Leon Bennett

Leon Thomas Bennett, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at Heritage Healthcare and Rehab on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at the age of 99. Born on March 21, 1926, in Collinsville, Okla., Leon was the cherished son of Monroe and Mary (Gardner) Bennett.
Leon proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1943 to 1946, a testament to his dedication and commitment to service. After returning home, he found love and companionship when he married Norma J. Lovett on Nov. 11, 1958. Their marriage of 54 years was a beautiful partnership filled with love and laughter until Norma’s passing on Aug. 4, 2013.
Leon had a long and fulfilling career, spending seven years with the Dr. Pepper and 7up Bottling Company, followed by a remarkable 35 years at Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes, where he worked in Humboldt, Kan., Columbia, Mo., and Springfield, Mo. His entrepreneurial spirit also led him to own B&L Auto Supply in Humboldt, where he made lasting connections within the community.
Leon was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma; daughter, Virginia Reed, as well as his brother, Joe Bennett, and sisters, Colleen Childers and Mary Kathleen. He is survived by his loving children, Sharon Gordan, Theresa Gutierrez and Geraldine Lucke. He leaves behind a legacy of love through his six granddaughters, three grandsons, 16 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry his memory in their hearts.
Leon was known for his warm smile, kind heart, and unwavering support and strength for his family. He cherished every moment spent with his loved ones and was a source of strength and wisdom for all who knew him. His spirit will live on in the stories shared and the memories created by those he touched.
Visitation will be at Countryside Funeral Home Friday, Aug. 15, with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A celebration of Leon’s life will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, where family and friends will gather to honor his remarkable journey and the love he shared with all. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in Leon’s memory. Memorials can be left with Countryside Funeral Home.
Rest in peace, Leon. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
