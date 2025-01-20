Leon Butler

Leon C. Butler (Red) died in his home in Carlyle Kan., Saturday night, Jan. 18, 2025. He was 85.
Leon was born April 29, 1939, to Cecil and Bernice (Lawson) Butler of Neosho Falls, Kan. He was the middle of three children, having two sisters, Alice Brockhouse of Emporia, Kan., and Joycelyn Boyd of Iola, Kan.
After graduating high school in Neosho Falls, Leon moved to Illinois. He worked in maintenance for Meadow Gold in Champaign, Ill.
On Nov. 22 1975, Leon married Lucy Griffet of Champaign. Combining their families, they had five daughters: Victoria (Steve) Voland of Knob Noster, Mo., Glenda (Clayton) Sullivan, Knoxville Tenn., Ann Goddard, Galesburg, Ill., Christine (Jim) Allison, deceased, and Tammy (Andrew) Wood-Lizer, Garnett, Kan.
In 1976, he moved his family to Piqua, Kan., then worked as maintenance for Berg Manufacturing.
Leon had 12 grandchildren: Alexis Sullivan, Christopher Weiss, Levi Goddard, Zachary (Sarah) Sullivan, Tasha Goddard (Ricky), Quentin Sullivan, Kiona Voland, Brandon Goddard (Amanda), Kyle Wood (Kristan), Cody (Shelby) Weiss, Jared Sullivan and Seth (Nyah)Sullivan.
Leon had 21 great- grandchildren: Kadin, Gracee, Kealie, Serenitee, Kimberly, Raidyn, Mary Jane, Ladon, Khloe, Lane, Levi, Penny, Ezekiel, Zacharias, Clarence, Carson, Addison, Ruby, Kinley and Kennan.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lucy; sister Joycelyn and daughter Christine.
Leon will always be remembered for his smiling face and dancing eyes. He was loyal to those he cared for and how he never knew a stranger.
Midland Cremation Society will be preparing the final arrangements.
