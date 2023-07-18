Leon Edward (Bud) Cady, 84, of Moran, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Luke’s East Plaza, Kansas City, Mo. Leon was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Bronson, to Claude Cady and Thelma (Wallgren) Cady.
Leon married Sherry Stewart and they later divorced. He married Carol Watts and they divorced. Leon and Tammy Klubek were married Jan. 11, 2008, in Miami, Okla. They later divorced.
Leon is survived by sons, Mitchell (Amy) Cady and Brad Cady; stepdaughter, MaRyiah Cavender; former wife and friend, Tammy (Rick) Barkdoll; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral chapel.
Burial with military honors will follow in Bronson Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement