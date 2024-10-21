 | Mon, Oct 21, 2024
Leona Reams

May 29, 1938 - Oct. 9, 2024

Leona Ruth (Truster) Reams, born on May 29, 1938, in Iola, passed away on Oct. 9, 2024, in Derby, Kan. She was born south of Iola, to Merrill E. and Mae Beaty Truster.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene Reams; children, Barry (Sarita) Brecheisen and Toni (Louie) Fierros; and siblings, Rowene (Jimmie) Helwick, Violet Malson, and Linda (Fred) Boothe. She is preceded in death by daughter, Suzan Brecheisen.

A memorial will be at the Salem Church, located four miles west of Iola and two miles south of Highway 54, at 2 p.m., Nov. 9.

