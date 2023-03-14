Lillian Smith

Lillian Mae Clarasis (Howard) Smith, 84, Iola, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.
Lillian was born Jan. 30, 1939, to the late Charles Howard and Mary Bentley-Howard.
On Aug. 23, 1965, Lillian Howard and Robert Smith were married in Iola.
He preceded her in death.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Smith, of the home in Wichita; son, Charles Smith of Iola; three grandchildren and several other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54 Iola. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
