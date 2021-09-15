Linda Graham

Linda Sue Graham, age 73, of Yates Center, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was born May 9, 1948, in Emporia, to Glen George Shook and Jacquelin Darlene (Johnson) Shook.
She married Jimmie Graham on Nov. 18, 1966. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include sons, Tracy Graham, Iola, Timothy Graham, Iola, Travis Graham, Edwardsville; daughters, Tamara Martin, Yates Center, Tonya Bourbon, Yates Center; two grandchildren, Caden Graham, Tabitha Graham; a brother, Larry Shook, Olpe, and step-mother, Marilyn Shook, Burlington.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.