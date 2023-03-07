Linda Schomaker, 73, Frankfort, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
Linda Kathleen (Caler) Schomaker was born June 14, 1949, in Iola, to the late Wayne D. & Bertha E. (Monroe) Caler.
Linda married Louis (Jerry) Schomaker of Yates Center.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Laura and a stepgrandson, Nathan.
She leaves behind two sons, Scott (April) of El Paso, Texas, and Douglas (April) of Marysville; a stepdaughter, Shelli (Jim), and a stepson, Sean (Vivian) both of Las Vegas; and numerous other relatives.
Linda’s family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at a later date at the St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery in Piqua.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Laura A. Schomaker Memorial Scholarship in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
