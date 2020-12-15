Linda Weseloh

Linda Jo Weseloh, 68, of Chanute, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Neosho Memorial Medical Center in Chanute. She was born on April 5, 1952, in Wichita, to Frank Roets and Betty (Hoepker) Roets. Linda and Jim Weseloh were married and have three children.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Warren Roets; and one granddaughter, Danielle King.
Linda is survived by two daughters, Dawn Keener, Chanute, Lindsay Beal and significant other, Shawn Sexton, Erie; one son, Travis Weseloh and wife, Kathy, Iola; two brothers, Art Roets, Mountain Home, Ark., Richard Roets, California; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Wilson, Mackenzie and Levi Anstaett, Emma Weseloh, Easton Weseloh, Destiny Beal, Lieben Beal, Tibernay Beal, Jaron Sexton; four great-grandchildren, Justice Wilson, Jakoby Wilson, Tre Wilson, Isabella Wilson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation in Linda’s honor will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the scholarship fund at Mary Grimes School of Nursing, Neosho County Community College, Chanute, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.