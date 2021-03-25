Linda Zornes

Linda Lou Zornes, age 64, a resident of Fort Scott, went to be with the Lord, her Heavenly Father on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Via Christi in Fort Scott. She was born Nov. 11, 1956, in Iola.
Linda graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1974. She had worked as an aide in the home health care field for many years. Linda enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers; this was her favorite summertime activity. She enjoyed putting together puzzles and loved the companionship of her three dogs. Linda always enjoyed going to garage sales; she stopped at each one she could. She loved adding to her knick-knack collection as well. She treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren and family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Linda was a devout Christian and her faith was of the upmost importance to her. She loved sharing her love of Christ with others. Linda was blessed with a large and loving family. She had eight children who will love her and miss her forever.
Linda is survived by her children, Tisha Crump, Mt. Washington, Ky., Richard Springston, Melissa Springston, and Kenneth Springston, all of Fort Scott, Sarah Gilpin, Lenexa, Kelsey Lampe, LaHarpe, Sara Burris and Kaci Peres, Iola; two brothers, Terry Zornes, Iola, and Tracy Zornes, Weatherford, Texas; a sister, Joyce Vest, Crawfordville, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents Wyman “Cap” Zornes and Opal Zornes; a sister, Karen Dible; and a brother, Larry Zornes.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fellowship Regional Church in Iola. Burial will take place at the Highland Cemetery in Iola.