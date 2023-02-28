Lola Evans

Lola R. Evans, 91, retired legal secretary at Bruce and Davis Law Office, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Lola was born on May 2, 1931, on a farm outside of Buffalo, the daughter of Rafe and Lois (Childs) Becannon.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James “Jim” William Evans; and siblings Dale Becannon and Lois M. Markel.
Survivors include her sons, Craig and wife Cindy Evans, Kirk and wife Pamela Evans; brother, Don Becannon; grandchildren, Lori and husband, Jeremy Randleman, Lynett and husband, Justin Morrison, James Robert Evans, Grace Evans; great-grandchildren, Evan, Landon, Emily, Isaac, Bryson; nieces, Sandra, Brenda, Carla and Karen.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita; interment will follow in the Garden of Freedom.
A memorial has been established with Traditions Health Hospice, 3221 N. Toben, Suite 200, Wichita, KS 67226.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com for the Evans family.
