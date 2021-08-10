Mary Louise Foster, age 79, of Iola, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. She was born April 23, 1942, in Springfield, Mo., to Jay Overman and Mary (Burris) Overman.
Louise and Benjamin Thurston Foster, Jr. were married July 15, 1988, in Miami, Okla.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned. Inurnment will occur at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or Wounded Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.