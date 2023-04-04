Lowell Graham

Lowell Howard Graham, 82, went to be with the Lord at his home on Sunday, April 2, 2023, with his family around him.
He was born March 28, 1941, at his parents’ home in rural Le Roy. He went all 12 years of school at Le Roy.
He graduated from Le Roy High School in 1959 and attended Allen County Community College, graduating in 1961.
He was in the Army for a few years. Then he sold Prudential Insurance for years before returning to Le Roy to farm for years. He also sold oil pipe until his health wouldn’t let him any more.
He was a member and deacon at Le Roy Christian Church. He also was a member of the National Rifle Association.
He married Anita Julie Bower in August 1967 in Iola. They had two children, Yvonne Lynn (Graham) Parks and Curtis Warren Graham.
His hobbies were hunting and fishing, and walking in the timbers on the family ground. He also was able to enjoy hunting trips in Canada, Alaska and Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Neal and Manda Graham) and sister (Jeannie Dody).
He left his wife at home, as well as daughter Yvonne Parks and husband Jeff Parks, Le Roy, two stepgrandkids; Brandon Parks in Garnett and Beth Parks in Drexel; son Curtis Graham and wife Kristie Graham of Waverly; four granddaughters, Katie Graham of Lincoln, Neb., Hannah Graham of Wichita, Nina Graham of Wichita and Maddie Graham of Pittsburg; two nieces, Shawnee Williams and Tonalea Dody; and other great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Logue Cemetery, Le Roy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the LHS/SCC Alumni Scholarship fund and sent in care of the Van Arsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box 8 Le Roy, KS 66857. Condolences may be sent to vanarsdalefs.com.
