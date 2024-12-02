Loydene West

Loydene M. West, age 88, of Osawatomie, Kan., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at Vintage Park in Osawatomie.
She was born on Aug. 20, 1936, in Cedar Vale, Kan., the daughter of Lloyd Leroy and Hazel Blanch (Vincent) White.
Loydene was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Larry Wolfe; her second husband, Win Lee West; sister, Margaret Waller; and brother, Maurice White.
She is survived by her sister, Nina Sutton; children, Dean Wolfe, Leonard Wolfe, Roger Wolfe, Melvin Wolfe, and Connie Meyer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First Christian Church in Garnett, Kan. Loydene’s family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will take place at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Kan.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 48 and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
