Luanne Doerr

Luanne Mary Doerr of Burlington passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Sunset Manor in Waverly. She was 84 years old.
She was born Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, 1937, at rural Plainview, Neb., the daughter of Louie and Valborg (Johnson) Horst. She was baptized at Crawford Valley Methodist Church on April 1, 1945, and became a Lutheran on Feb. 17, 1957. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1955.
On Aug. 11, 1957, she and Dale D. Doerr were married at the Golgotha Lutheran Church at Wausau, Neb. Dale was ordained as a Lutheran Minister in 1969 and he and Luanne served churches in Burlington, Aliceville, Superior, Neb., and Iola.
Luanne had been employed at Life Care Center in Burlington for 12 years and TeamBank in Iola for 13½ years.
Her husband, the Rev. Dale Doerr, preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2017. She and Dale suffered the loss of their son, Timothy Doerr, on Sept. 19, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She leaves her son, Darwin Doerr, Burlington, who graciously cared for his mother over the past couple of years.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery at Burlington.
Family and friends will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Hour and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
